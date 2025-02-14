WPL 2025: Season 1 finalists Mumbai & Delhi set for high-voltage clash (Preview)

Vadodra, Feb 14 (IANS) The second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see the inaugural champions Mumbai Indians take on two-time finalists Delhi Capitals in what promises to be a thrilling contest on Saturday, here at the Kotambi Stadium.

The winners of the first-ever WPL in 2023, Mumbai Indians, have relied on a core group of players that includes both overseas and Indian stars. Harmanpreet Kaur's side, which finished second in the points table last year with five wins from eight games, will be looking to go the distance this season.

A major change for MI is the absence of pacer Pooja Vastrakar due to an unspecified injury. She has been replaced by Parunika Sisodia, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler who was instrumental in India’s triumph at the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. England’s Issy Wong, who took the first-ever WPL hat-trick in 2023, has been released after struggling with form. Instead, South African pacer Shabnim Ismail is expected to lead the bowling attack.

MI’s domestic lineup will be one to watch, especially with U-19 World Cup standout G Kamalini, who was the third-highest scorer in the competition with 143 runs in seven matches. Their international stars include Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), and South African trio Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, and Chloe Tryon.

Among the Indian contingent, Yastika Bhatia remains the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, while Saika Ishaque, Sajana Sajeevan, uncapped Akshita Maheshwari, and Amanjot Kaur are expected to play pivotal roles.

After finishing as runners-up in the first two editions, Delhi Capitals are determined to break the jinx and claim their maiden WPL title. The Meg Lanning-led side, which topped the league stage last year with six wins in eight matches, has all the ingredients for a successful campaign but must deliver in high-pressure encounters.

The spotlight will be on Shafali Verma, who has been in scintillating domestic form after being left out of the national side. She will open the innings alongside Lanning, forming one of the most dangerous opening pairs in the competition. The middle order features the experienced Jemimah Rodrigues, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, and England’s Alice Capsey.

Sutherland will be entering the tournament in prime form, having struck 163 runs in the only Test of the women’s Ashes and clinching the highest individual honor in Australian cricket. The Capitals also boast three wicketkeeper-batters in India’s Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, and Scotland’s Sarah Bryce.

Delhi’s bowling attack is one of the most balanced in the tournament, with Marizanne Kapp spearheading the unit. She will be supported by Australia’s Jess Jonassen, India’s Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, and young pacer Titas Sadhu.

Head to head, Mumbai Indians lead Delhi Capitals 3-2.

Performance to look out for:

Shafali Verma vs Shabnim Ismail:

An aggressive batter versus an express pacer, this face-off could dictate the momentum in the powerplay.

Meg Lanning vs Amelia Kerr:

Lanning’s ability to anchor the innings will be tested by Kerr’s sharp leg-spin.

Nat Sciver-Brunt vs Marizanne Kapp:

Two of the finest all-rounders in the world will be crucial in determining their team’s fortunes.

Radha Yadav vs Harmanpreet Kaur:

The DC spinner will be eager to outfox the MI captain in the middle overs.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Parunika Sisodia, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Titas Sadhu

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 match will be televised live on channels the Sports18 Network.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.