WPL 2025: Promotion to No.3 was a surprise, says Jess Jonassen after helping DC win

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) Delhi Capitals' Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen was surprised by the opportunity to bat up the order as she struck an unbeaten 61 to help her team beat Gujarat Giants by six wickets with 29 balls to spare in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match on Tuesday.

Jonassen, who claimed 1-24 with the ball, made the most of being promoted to No.3 as she blazed to 61 not out off 32 balls and raised 74 runs for the second wicket partnership with Shafali Verma, who struck a 27-ball 44, to help Delhi Capitals reach 131/4 in 15.1 overs to win the match with 29 balls to spare.

It was the Delhi Capitals bowlers who made the victory possible as Marizanne claimed 2-17 and Shikha Pandey bagged 2-18 to land early blows while Annabel Sutherland took 2-20 in the middle overs as Gujarat Giants were restricted to a modest 127/9 despite a late charge by Bharti Fulmani, who struck 40 not out off 29 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

Jonassen, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said she loved the opportunity to bat higher in the order.

"Loved it. Bit surprised by the opportunity, but always happy to take it. Had a bit of luck early, but that's part of the T20 game. With the new ball, for the seamers, there was a bit of shape early. It's huge [to be shown confidence in]. It was nice that it was able to come off," said Jonassen.

She said Delhi Capitals have all bases covered and praised the experienced Kapp and young Titus Sadhu for their efforts.

"It's amazing; we've got almost all bases covered. Kapp is world-class and showed that again. Sadhu coming in for her first game and taking a wicket. It's nice to know that in a certain situation, we have someone put their hand up," she said.

Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning was happy that her team could bounce back from Defeat to UP Warriorz in their previous match.

"We bounced back really nicely. Kappy and Shikha take wickets upfront, and it makes it easy. There's been a little bit there for the bowlers; a bit of nibble. It's just about improving each game, and tightening areas which you haven't nailed," said Lanning.

The Delhi Capitals captain said they need to keep up the momentum in the remaining matches.

"We need to keep winning. As a bowling group, if you put the ball in the right areas, there's a bit for you. Feel like we've been improving all the time. It's nice when something comes off like that [on promoting Jonassen to No. 3]," said Lanning in the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

