Man held in Bengal's Basirhat over rape and murder of woman bank employee

Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) The police officers of Basirhat Police District in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Tuesday evening, arrested an employee of a private nursing training centre on alleged charges of rape and murder of a woman bank employee within the nursing centre, officials said.

Late Monday night, the body of the woman bank employee was discovered in a room within the said nursing training.

Later, the husband of the deceased woman immediately filed a police complaint at the Basirhat police station and named the accused employee of the centre, Asauddin Mollah.

The police officers of Basirhat police station acted promptly. They immediately arrested the accused, rushed to a district court, and sought his police custody.

The judge of the district court remanded the accused to police custody for six days.

Confirming the development, the Superintendent of Basirhat Police District, Hossain Mehedi Rehman, told media persons that the body of the victim had been sent for post-mortem and once the autopsy report is available it could be said for sure whether this was a case of rape and murder.

The family members of the victim, including her husband, had claimed that Mollah cannot be the only culprit in this rape and murder case.

"That is why after the torture her body was left in a room at the nursing centre in a hanging position. The accused was known to my wife. The police should question him and get all the details. We want all involved behind the crime to be arrested and punished severely," the victim's husband told media persons.

West Bengal had been in the headlines over several reported cases of rape and murder in the state and in many cases the victims were minors.

The most talked-about case was the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.