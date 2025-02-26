PM Modi-led govt took decisive steps for development of Assam, northeast: EAM Jaishankar

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) In the Advantage Assam summit on Tuesday, a high-level session “Act East, Act Fast, Act First” was held that was attended by External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking at the programme, EAM Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has acted quickly and decisively in the last 10 years when it comes to the development of Assam and all Northeastern states.

This session was organised as a strategic forum to advance Assam’s role in India’s Act East Policy, focusing on enhancing regional connectivity, boosting trade, and strengthening cross-border collaboration emphasized Assam’s position as the gateway to India’s Act East Policy.

The session explored opportunities for digital infrastructure development, trade expansion, and policy frameworks to accelerate economic integration with ASEAN and neighbouring countries.

It underscored Assam’s commitment to becoming a digitally empowered, seamlessly connected state driving regional growth and cooperation.

Delivering the keynote address, EAM Jaishankar reiterated the Central government’s steadfast commitment to the Act East Policy, emphasising India’s dynamic diplomatic engagements with ASEAN nations.

He also highlighted Assam’s crucial role in strengthening infrastructure and economic linkages to facilitate deeper regional integration.

According to the Union Minister, the dedication to development is demonstrated by a number of things, such as the way goals are being set and achieved and by a number of particular initiatives.

Claiming that the duty of developing the northeast has been taken on "personally" by PM Modi, he said: "As you are all aware, Prime Minister Modi has shown a great deal of personal interest in the Northeast's development.”

EAM Jaishankar put forward the example of the Purvodaya scheme, which he claimed will bring new energy, infrastructure, employment in various regions.

Speaking at the session, Chief Minister Sarma said: "Historically, India has shared deep-rooted civilizational ties with the nations of East and Southeast Asia and among these connections, the strongest passed through Assam and the Northeast, establishing the region as both a geographical link and a cultural bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia.”

Considering the importance of Assam, he said that his dream is to make Assam a contributing state to India's growth, ensuring that the accomplishment of a Vikshit Assam and a Vikshit India by 2047 becomes fast and seamless.

He said: "We are celebrating Assam’s success and looking ahead to its bright future. Our goal is to transform Assam into a state that actively contributes to the nation’s progress rather than one that depends on assistance."

"In a historic initiative, after the independence, the External Affairs Minister led a high-level delegation of 62 ambassadors and high commissioners to the state, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s global engagement. With unwavering dedication, the state is marching towards Vikshit Assam contributing to Vikshit Bharat by 2047,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister said that the Central government in its effort to position Assam as a leading hub for trade and industry, is actively engaging with ASEAN nations to streamline trade policies, including the revision of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to facilitate smoother economic exchanges.

The Chief Minister also thanked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for his presence in the session apart from leading a high-level delegation comprising the Heads of Mission.

