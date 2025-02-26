WPL 2025: Jintimani comes in as MI win toss and elect to bowl first against unchanged UPW

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Fast-bowling all-rounder Jintimani Kalita comes in for Mumbai Indians as captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz in match 11 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams come into the match after registering wins in their previous matches in Bengaluru, though MI have an edge via 3-2 head-to-head record against UPW. A win for either of these teams, currently at four points, will propel them to the top of the points table, especially with their NRR being positive ahead of Delhi Capitals.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet said Jintimani comes in for left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia, adding that there was a need in the team think-tank to add a pace bowling option instead of a spinner, with the conditions helping seamers a bit more.

“First six overs, bowlers are getting help. We have experienced bowlers bowling in the powerplay. We want to give advantage to that. We are in a good frame of mind. We are talking about good things,” she said.

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma said their playing eleven is unchanged. “We would have bowled as well. We batted first against DC. We'll play with the same plan and mindset. We have a positive mindset. The entire team is playing well. We are looking forward to this match.”

Wednesday’s match will be played on pitch number eight in Bengaluru, where UPW defended 177 against Delhi Capitals, with the square boundaries reading at 55m and 60m, while down the ground boundary sits at 68m.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, and Kranti Goud

