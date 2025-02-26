Congress groomed me not to sit at home: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the party has groomed him since 1989 not to sit at home.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, when asked if he has gone to Delhi to retain his position as the state president, Shivakumar said: “No. It’s bogus, all are planted stories. The party has made me the state’s president for five years. It gave me the Deputy Chief Minister post and has groomed me since 1989 by making me a minister then. Does the party want me to sit at home after empowering me?” Shivakumar said, adding that ‘no matter in which position I am, I will be there for the party.’

He further emphasised targeting his opponents within the party, “I have been called to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Assam, Andhra Pradesh states. Will they others?”

When asked will Congress fight the next Karnataka election under his leadership, Shivakumar said: “In the last election, I was the campaign committee chairman when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister for the first term. The During last election, I held the state’s presidential post and now I am the Deputy Chief Minister. The vibration, strength and experience that I have will be utilised by the party.”

Shivakumar also added that Siddaramaiah will lead the party. He has been the Chief Minister for two terms and also has been an opposition leader for two terms.

“We will go in with collective leadership,” he underlined.

When asked whether Siddaramaiah will complete his term as the Chief Minister, Shivakumar said, “My party has elected him as the Chief Minister. I am his Deputy Chief Minister and the state party president. We respect the decision of the party.”

When asked about the displeasure of Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, he said: “Rajanna has not spoken with me. I don’t answer to those leaders who make statements in the media. If anyone comes to me, I can guide them.”

Rajanna, a close associate of Siddaramaiah is demanding Shivakumar’s replacement. He has also said that he will resign from his minister’s post.

