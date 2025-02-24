WPL 2025: Ellyse Perry becomes league's leading run-scorer surpassing Meg Lanning

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Ellyse Perry on Monday became the leading run-scorer in the history of Women’s Premier League (WPL) during her unbeaten 90 runs knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against UP Warriorz in the 2025 season, here at the at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Perry surpassed Meg Lanning’s record tally of 782 runs to become the first batter to breach the 800-run mark in the tournament. The Australian all-rounder now boasts an astonishing average close to 60 and a strike rate exceeding 130 in just 21 matches, having registered seven fifties in the competition so far.

Lanning, who had held the record prior to Perry’s feat, has amassed 782 runs in 22 matches at an average of 39.10 and a strike rate of 128.40, with seven half-centuries to her name. But Perry’s consistency and dominance at the crease have now pushed her ahead as WPL’s premier run-getter.

Her unbeaten 90 off just 50 balls anchored RCB to a commanding total of 180/6 in their 20 overs. She found support from England’s Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, who notched up her first fifty of the season with a fluent 57 off 41 balls. Together, the duo ensured RCB recovered from early jitters to post a competitive total.

Perry’s exploits with the bat further align her with RCB’s legacy of producing prolific run-scorers. Her achievement comes in the shadow of another franchise icon, Virat Kohli, who remains a legend in the men’s game with 8004 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inception of the IPL, has an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97 in 252 matches, with eight centuries and 55 half-centuries.

