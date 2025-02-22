WPL 2024: MI head coach hails wunderkind Kamali, says she is a superstar in the making

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) In a high-pressure moment that could have broken many seasoned cricketers, it was 16-year-old Kamalini who stood tall and delivered the match-winning blow for Mumbai Indians in their dramatic four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The young batter's composed finish in the final over was the night's talk, and Mumbai Indians head coach Charlotte Edwards couldn't help but gush over her talent.

"What a superstar she (Kamalini) is going to be. She is a cheeky, little thing but what a job she did tonight. We are taking each game as it comes, we knew bowling first tonight was in our favour but then you have to get the runs, which I thought we did quite calmly, until that last few overs. Chuffed to get the win,” said Edwards.

Edwards also highlighted the importance of domestic players in the team’s success, especially Amanjot Kaur, who, with an explosive cameo, played a vital role in bringing Mumbai closer to the target. "Success as a team in this competition is about how well your domestic players play. We know she (Amanjot) can do this. What an innings and those sixes at the end were pretty special," she said.

The loss against Delhi Capitals was Mumbai’s first and only loss of the season and the win was certainly a statement victory as they handed the defending champs their first loss of the season.

The match wasn't without its challenges for Mumbai, as Edwards admitted to being disappointed after their loss to the Capitals earlier in the season. "We talked a lot about that game and were disappointed. But we stayed positive, we played well against Gujarat," she explained. "We bat deep, and it is on me to get them in the right order," he added.

