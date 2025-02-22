Nitish announces Rs 1,404cr-worth development projects for Patna

Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) On the last day of Pragati Yatra, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made several major announcements for Patna on Friday. With 623 projects inaugurated or launched, a total investment of ₹1404 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development, road expansion, tourism, and civic amenities.

He earmarked J.P. Ganga Path widening and expansion westward to Veer Kunwar Singh Setu till Koilwar and eastward to Rajendra Setu in Mokama.

Apart from that the upgradation of Nehru Path (Bailey Road) including an underground drainage system and widening from Rupaspur Canal to Saguna Mor.

He also laid the foundation stone for the widening of Danapur-Bihta Road, Nehru Path to Gola Road expansion and Serpentine Drain road from Patel Golambar to Atal Path will be converted into a four-lane road with an underground drainage system.

The Mandiri Nala 4-lane road to connect to J.P. Ganga Path, Rupaspur Canal Path to be widened from Khagaul Nehru Path to Ashok Rajpath, old Ganga Path from Gaighat to Kangan Ghat and Didarganj) to be widened.

Danapur Cantt-Maner-Bihta Road is proposed to be widened from 2-lane to 4 lanes and Rajiv Nagar Drain and Anandpuri Drain to be paved, with roads built over them.

Nitish Kumar also laid the foundation of integrated park and amenities development between Digha and Sabhyata Dwar, renovation of Mangal Talab (Patna City) to develop to provide facilities to tourists, especially Sikh pilgrims who visit Takth Harimandir Sahib Patna City apart from a multilevel parking near Patna Sahib Gurudwara at Kangan Ghat.

The Bihar government has also requested the Centre for the construction of a new international greenfield airport near Patna.

He also laid the foundation of 13 new Block-cum-Anchal office buildings to be built in Naubatpur, Paliganj, Barh, Bihta, Masaurhi, Mokama, Vikram, Dhanrua, Pandarak, Fatuha, Ghoswari, Punpun, and Maner.

These projects mark the conclusion of the Pragati Yatra, which started on December 23, 2024, from West Champaran.

With a focus on road, transport, tourism, and urban development, these initiatives aim to transform Patna into a modern, well-connected, and developed city.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.