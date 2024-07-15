WPI inflation edges up to 3.36 pc in June

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The annual rate of inflation based on the all-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number edged up to 3.36 per cent in June this year compared to the same month of the previous year, figures released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday showed.

The month-over-month change in WPI for June stood at 0.39 per cent as compared to May.

The increase is primarily due to the prices of food articles going up by as much as 10.87 per cent during the month. Within the food basket, the prices of vegetables shot up by 38.76 per cent as the scorching heat wave hit crops while pulses turned costlier by 21.64 per cent. The Food segment has a weight of 24.4 per cent in the overall index.

However, there was a decline in the prices of petrol and diesel during the month which limited the inflation in the fuel and power segment to 1.03 per cent. The prices of manufactured products went up by 1.43 per cent during the month.

