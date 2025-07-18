'World Heritage Status for forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj global recognition for valour of Maratha legacy'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said that the inclusion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 11 forts in Maharashtra and one Gingee fort in Tamil Nadu in UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites is a moment of immense pride, not only for Maharashtra but for the entire nation.

This global honour highlights the significance of Maratha history on the world stage. He was speaking at the ‘Kartavya Poorti’ (Fulfilment of Duty) event organised here on Friday to mark the conferring of World Heritage status to these forts by UNESCO.

Present on the occasion were Maharashtra’s Minister for Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Ashish Shelar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Department Vikas Kharge, Tejas Garge from the Archaeology Department and Swati Mhase from Goregaon Film City.

Union Minister Shekhawat highlighted the importance of preserving India’s rich cultural heritage and its growing recognition on the global stage.

He emphasised the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and stated that UNESCO’s recognition of Maharashtra’s invaluable heritage is a triumph for the cultural identity of the entire nation. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in making this achievement possible.

Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar said this is a moment of great joy and importance for the state. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj dedicated his life to the welfare of his people. These forts are not merely monuments of warfare and valour but also sources of inspiration for public welfare. He also appreciated the efforts of the officials involved in the recognition process.

He affirmed that the government will continue to uphold the sanctity, cleanliness and beautification of these and other forts. Where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) holds responsibility, the ASI will take charge, where the State Archaeology Department is involved, it will handle the preservation of these forts. However, he emphasised that every citizen and every follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also has a duty towards these 12 forts.

The collective inclusion of these 12 forts in UNESCO’s heritage list is a historic achievement. It reflects the success of India’s united efforts on the global stage. Minister Shelar described it as a landmark moment that signals a cultural renaissance, adding that it now brings greater responsibility in terms of preservation, management and tourism development.

Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge echoed this sentiment, noting that the collective responsibility for preserving these forts has now significantly increased. He urged tourists and devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra to visit and pay their respects to all 12 of these historic forts and participate in preserving their legacy.

On this occasion, a coffee table book was unveiled by the dignitaries, and a traditional Marathi ‘powada’ on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was performed by folk artist Praveen Phanse.

