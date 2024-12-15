World has lost a rhythm it can never replace: Gautam Adani on Zakir Hussain's demise

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Prominent business leaders on Sunday mourned the demise of 73-year-old tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, saying the "rhythm of India has paused today".

The Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani posted on X social media platform that “the world has lost a rhythm it can never replace”.

“Ustad Zakir Hussain, our maestro whose tabla beats will forever echo in the soul of India, leaves behind his inimitable form of timeless art. His legacy is an eternal 'taal', resonating through generations to come. RIP,” Gautam Adani said.

Hussain was admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital in the US with a heart-related problem. He received five Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

“The rhythm of India paused today. In tribute,” posted Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Hussain's manager, Nirmala Bachani, said in a statement that the maestro was battling blood-pressure-related problems.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka posted on X social media platform that "the world falls silent as the tabla loses its maestro”.

“Ustad Zakir Hussain, a rhythmic genius who brought the soul of India to global stages, has left us. I was privileged to know him because of his connection with HMV and hear him perform at our home. His beats will echo eternally,” Goenka posted.

The Bombay-born eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Zakir Hussain followed in the footsteps of his father, becoming a marquee name in India and across the world.

The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

In a career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes.

