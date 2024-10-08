Women's T20 WC: India get a boost as Harmanpreet is available for Sri Lanka clash

Dubai, Oct 8 (IANS) Having revived their campaign with a comprehensive win against archrivals Pakistan, the Indian women's cricket team is still in a tight corner as it lags in net run rate in Group A of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following a heavy loss to New Zealand in their first game.

India, who slumped to a big loss to the White Ferns in their first game of the tournament, got onto the points table with a win over Pakistan in the previous game. But the team took 18.5 overs to chase down only 106, the slow going thus not significantly reducing the deficit in the net run rate they copped after the first game.

With the group looking headed to a dramatic ending as four of the five teams are on two points apiece and the Indians will have to do a lot and without much delay to live up to their tag of pre-tournament favourite.

As they prepare for key clashes against Sri Lanka followed by Australia, senior batter Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday brushed aside concerns around the net run rate scenario that could crop up in this Group of Death.

"It [NRR] was playing in our minds last match against Pakistan," said Mandhana in the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Sri Lanka. "But the conditions are very different here in UAE and scoring quickly isn't quite easy."

"The first priority is to win the match and it's a balance between what is best for the team and what we can do in terms of NRR. I started off fine last game but I consumed dot balls later on, which was irritating for me.

"We can't go out there thinking we are going to attack any opposition and cruise, conditions and outfield are difficult. The first priority is winning than thinking of NRR in these situations. The group is definitely tricky, but it's just the start, we don't want to think too much ahead. One day at a time," she said.

Besides the net run rate, the Indian team management will also be keeping a wary eye on the injury concerns as Pooja Vastrakar, who missed the match against Pakistan, is still under the supervision of the medical team.

However, there is some good news as Mandhana informed that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has recovered and is available for selection. India suffered a major blow in the last game with Harmanpreet injuring her neck towards the final stages of the run-chase.

While the captain is fit to play on Wednesday, a call on Vastrakar will be taken on the morning of the Sri Lanka match, said Mandhana.

India's shaky start to the tournament was also reflected in them swiftly swapping the key No.3 role in the batting line-up in the two games.

Harmanpreet batted at No.3 in the opening game against New Zealand, but it was Jemimah Rodrigues who stepped in at the fall of the first wicket in the match against Pakistan. Mandhana insisted that the change was owing to the difference in conditions.

"The wicket conditions and ground conditions changed from what we expected," Mandhana said. "It [No.3 role] depends on the match situation, who we are playing, where we are playing. I wouldn't say it was all planned. It would depend on what we are chasing also, we will keep that in consideration to decide on the batting order."

On the other hand, Sri Lanka too are fighting for survival in the tournament following defeats in their first two matches. Chamari Athapaththu's side had entered the tournament on a high following a historic first-ever series win against England and a maiden Asia Cup triumph.

But big defeats to Pakistan and Australia have pushed them to the brink and the Islanders will be looking up to their talismanic batter Athapaththu to put them back on the rails. The skipper, who has a big reputation as one of the premier batters in this format and is much sought after in franchise cricket, has failed to fire in the first two matches.

