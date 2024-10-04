Women’s T20 WC: Litchfield expected to return as Australia faces spin challenge in Sharjah

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Young batter Phoebe Litchfield, who sat out for both warm-up matches with groin soreness, is expected to be fit for Australia's women's T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Litchfield trained with her teammates on Thursday and is on track to be available for selection, according to cricket.com.au

"It's been tough missing the practice games, but I'm feeling good now. I’m excited to get back on the field and contribute to the team," Litchfield said.

Australia have never played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and did not have the opportunity to train at the venue ahead of Saturday’s game. The slow and spinning track has already posed problems for teams earlier in the tournament.

In the opening double-header, Bangladesh defended 119 against Scotland, while Sri Lanka struggled in a low-scoring affair against Pakistan, where spin dominated the proceedings. A total of 22 wickets fell to spinners across both games, making it clear that the conditions will heavily favour slow bowlers.

"For me, it’s about staying in the moment and understanding the conditions as quickly as possible. Sharjah is going to be a challenge, but we’re ready for it," Litchfield added.

Alana King, the leg-spinner, could be in line for a recall to provide more spin options, especially given the conditions. If Litchfield is fit, the team will have to weigh their options, with Grace Harris also in contention, offering both batting depth and a handy spin option herself.

