Women’s Asia Cup: Bowlers, Smriti help India thrash Bangladesh, storm into final (ld)

Dambulla, July 26 (IANS) Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav took three wickets each at the start and end of the innings respectively, while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 55 as India stormed into the final of the Women’s Asia Cup for the ninth time with a resounding ten-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh.

At the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Friday, barring the toss result, everything went in India’s favour. Electing to bat first, Bangladesh didn’t have a sound strategy to counter India’s bowling plans, which were outstanding from the word go and could only make 80/8.

Renuka was back to providing early breakthroughs to pick an excellent 3-10, as she stuck to good lines and lengths while giving no freebies to bowl her four overs on the bounce. Radha was also the pick of the bowlers for India through her 3-14 and ensuring Bangladesh didn’t have a big finish to their slow innings.

Only captain Nigar Sultana (32) and Shorna Akter (19) showed some resistance for Bangladesh in a clueless batting innings. In reply, Smriti and Shafali Verma (26 not out) wrapped up India’s chase in 11 overs to maintain the side’s unbeaten streak in the competition and enter Sunday’s title clash.

Renuka got India their first scalp when Dilara Akter’s swing across the line found deep mid-wicket, just a ball after hitting a slog above the same region for six, followed by which captain Harmanpreet Kaur moved the fielder a little squarer to set a trap for the dismissal.

Renuka struck again when Ishma Tanjim was lured into going for a half-hearted drive, and the ball ballooned off the outside edge to backward point. Bangladesh found themselves in huge trouble when in-form Murshida Khatun pulled a short ball straight to a short mid-wicket fielder.

Nigar and Rumana Ahmed resorted to strike rotation for keeping the scoreboard moving at a snail’s pace. But left-arm spinner Radha struck on her first ball, getting the arm ball to go on straight after drifting in and castle Rumana through the gate.

Pooja Vastrakar came back to have Rabeya Khan caught at mid-on, while Deepti Sharma had Ritu Moni stumped. India’s tight bowling meant they never let the pressure go off Bangladesh, who tried to diffuse it when Nigar and Shorna Akter hit three boundaries collectively.

But Radha spoiled their plans of a big finish in the final over when Nigar holed out to long-on, making it the first time she was dismissed in the tournament, followed by castling Nahida Akter to end the first innings with a double-wicket maiden.

Chasing a modest 81, Smriti began with a glorious drive for four off Marufa Akter, while Shafali got off the mark with a four swept over backward square-leg off Nahida Akter. Smriti sliced Marufa off the backfoot behind point for four, followed by Shafali slog-sweeping from outside off-stump to take another boundary.

Smriti then pulled Jahanara Alam for a six, followed by sweeping Nahida for four and making room to loft the spinner elegantly for another boundary. Despite two boundary-less overs, India managed to get their second successive 50-run opening stand.

A harmless short ball from Jahanara was pulled away nicely by Smriti for four, followed by creating room to loft Rabeya Khan in the gap through cover for another boundary and surviving a caught dismissal at 35 off Jahanara due to the delivery being a no-ball. Bangladesh could have got a wicket in the ninth over if Nahida hadn’t dropped Shafali’s catch at long-on.

Smriti slow-swept Nahida for four and bisected deep square leg and deep mid-wicket to perfection. She reached her fifty in 38 balls with a delicate dab through the vacant short third man and finished India’s thumping win in style with a lofted four-pass cover.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 80/8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 32; Renuka Singh Thakur 3-10, Radha Yadav 3-14) lost to India 83/0 in 11 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55 not out, Shafali Verma 26 not out) by 10 wickets

