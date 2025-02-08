Women factor: How PM Modi’s guarantee trumped Kejriwal’s Rs 2100 promise in Delhi (Lead)

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP's victory was not just a political win but also a testament to the power of women voters.

Amidst the intense competition, it was the silent revolution led by the women of Delhi that apparently turned the tide in favour of the BJP, marking a significant shift in their political choices. The shift was propelled by their belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ‘rhetoric’.

During the campaign, Kejriwal promised that his government would roll out its scheme of Rs 2100 for women if it returned to power after the elections. However, despite such incentive, Kejriwal's credibility was questioned by a significant section of Delhi's electorate.

For many women, his past governance failures, including corruption allegations and a lack of tangible improvements in key areas like healthcare and education, outweighed the promises.

Moreover, women were unhappy over Kejriwal’s failure to implement Mahila Samman Yojana under Rs 1000 had to be given. Women voters also observed how the AAP government in Punjab could not implement a similar scheme.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, BJP promised financial assistance of Rs 2500 to women. The AAP, which had captured around 60 per cent of the women’s vote share in the 2020 elections, was hoping to further consolidate the vote bank, but could not win their trust.

For the first time in Delhi, the turnout of women surpassed that of men in the Assembly elections. Of the total registered women voters in the city (72.37 lakh), 60.92 per cent voted, as compared to 60.21 per cent of men.

Of the 70 seats, 41 witnessed an increase in the turnout of women voters. Many say that women came out in large numbers to vote for BJP as they relied more on PM Modi than Kejriwal.

Women seem to have trusted PM Modi. Women across Delhi were impressed with PM Modi's "guarantee" of safety, empowerment, and development.

Programmes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, which focused on women's education, safety, and economic empowerment, had already gained significant ground.

Women felt assured that under PM Modi’s leadership, their welfare and future were secure. The BJP’s commitment to infrastructure projects, healthcare, and job creation also aligned with their aspirations for a better, more secure life.

According to political observers, while Kejriwal focused on populist promises, PM Modi connected with women on a deeper level, offering not just assurances but a track record of policies that empowered them.

“The women of Delhi, who often bear the brunt of social and economic inequality, saw in PM Modi’s leadership the promise of a future where they would be key contributors to the nation’s progress,” says political analysts.

Analysts believe it was the women’s vote that sealed the BJP's victory, proving that trust and long-term benefits outweigh short-term populist promises.

