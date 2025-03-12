Women in Etawah express happiness after getting Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana benefits

Etawah, March 12 (IANS) The women of Etawah expressed immense happiness as they received the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a scheme designed to provide LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households.

This initiative, aimed at improving the lives of women, has resonated deeply across communities, with both Hindu and Muslim women sharing their gratitude.

In the auspicious months of Holi and Ramazan, a sense of unity and celebration filled the air as eligible women from all communities came together to receive their gas refill subsidies.

The distribution took place at the Prerna Auditorium in Vikas Bhawan, where a large number of women received the subsidies, supported by representatives from various gas distribution agencies in the district.

A total of 161,000 eligible women in Etawah district were provided with the benefits under this scheme.

Among them were 28,000 beneficiaries who had Rs 561 directly deposited into their accounts as part of the gas refill subsidy. This initiative reflects the state government's continued commitment to empowering women through access to cleaner cooking solutions.

BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria, who attended the event as the chief guest, expressed her appreciation for the scheme and conveyed her warm wishes to the women of Etawah.

"Our Chief Minister has provided great clarity on this scheme for the benefit of the women of Uttar Pradesh," Bhadauria said.

"This is a great step towards ensuring that women have access to safer and more efficient cooking methods," she added.

She also congratulated all the residents of Etawah on the occasion of Holi and Ramzan, highlighting the significance of this gesture during the festive season.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, distributed gas cylinder refill subsidies to 1.86 crore eligible families in the state.

He emphasised that the state government had allocated Rs 1,890 crore for this initiative, part of a larger Rs 3,760 crore investment in the scheme to uplift families and improve their quality of life.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched in 2016, continues to provide much-needed relief to BPL households by offering free LPG connections.

As of March 2024, over 10.27 crore women have benefitted from this initiative, with further expansions planned for the coming years.

