Women dies due to suspected heat stroke in UP

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), May 31 (IANS) A woman died and her son was hospitalised due to suspected heat stroke here, the police said.

Kishori Devi, 58, a resident of Chandigarh, was returning home from Chhapra in Bihar in the Harihar Express train with her son Pradeep Mahto and daughter Sarita when her and her son's condition deteriorated, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said.

Sarita said her mother was fine till the train reached Varanasi.

As the train left from Varanasi, her mother suddenly started vomiting and was then taken to the hospital in Sultanpur where she died.

The son has been hospitalised and his condition is said to be serious.

Meanwhile, according to reports, nearly two dozen people have been hospitalised in a critical condition in hospitals in Uttar Pradesh following heat-related disorders.

However, the government spokesman said that there had bene no death due to heat wave conditions in the state.

