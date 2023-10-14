Women advised not to hide problems like uncontrolled bladder movement

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) Many women suffer from issues such as uncontrolled bladder movement and lower abdominal pain but do not seek medical attention due to shyness and embarrassment.

Doctors at a summit on advances in urogynecology here have warned that these problems can worsen over time if left untreated.

The three-day summit, which began on Saturday, focused on modern treatment protocols in urogynecology and included participation from foreign urogynecology experts who introduced the latest technology in treatment. KIMS Hospitals and Urogynecology Pelvic floor dysfunction and Incontinence Association (UPIA) are organising the summit.

Doctors explain that many women avoid seeking medical attention for these problems because the majority of urologists are men. Fortunately, there is a sub-specialty called urogynecology which can treat these problems from the beginning stage itself.

They added that most of these issues can be treated medically and if required, surgeries are also available. While nearly 40 per cent of Indian women have these problems, many are still not seeking medical attention.

However, the situation is improving as the number of women seeking treatment has increased from only 2-3 cases per day to nearly 20 per day.

Doctors advise that women experiencing symptoms such as urination during coughing or sneezing should immediately consult a urogynecologist.

The Cadaver Session took place at Osmania Medical College, where doctors were trained in surgical procedures. The summit was attended by several gynecologists from India and other countries, and PG students were also given the opportunity to participate.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundara Rajan, who inaugurated the summit, said that nobody can teach a gynecologist how to face challenges. "Doctors are amongst the most dedicated members of society, yet their efforts are often not fully appreciated by administrators. Whenever I attend conferences at KIMS, I am impressed by the level of service they provide to the nation and state and I have great appreciation for Dr Bhaskar Rao," she said.

The summit held at KIMS Hospital was attended by CMD Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, summit chairpersons Dr Balamba and Dr Neena Desai, and organising secretary Dr Anuradha Koduri.

International urogynecology experts, including Prof Peter L. Rosenblatt, Dr Holly Elizabeth Richter, Dr Marlene Corton, Dr Michael D Moen, and Dr Roger P. Goldberg, were also present at the event and explained the latest techniques in this field.

