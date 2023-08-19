Woman raped in Bihar for resisting robbery

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS) Three robbers allegedly barged into a house in Bihar's Samastipur district and looted Rs 2 lakh in cash along with jewellery, an official said on Saturday, adding they also raped a woman in the house in her daughter-in-law's presence when she tried to resist them.

The incident happened at a village under the limits of Angar police station.

The robbers struck the house when the woman and her daughter-in-law were only present there.

They held the women at gunpoint and robbed Rs 2 lakh. Besides cash, they also took away jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

While the robbers were gathering the valuables, one woman tried to resist them. The robbers, however, overpowered her and raped her.

Her daughter-in-law, by mustering some courage, managed to raise an alarm.

Soon, neighbours assembled at their place. However, by then, the robbers fled the spot.

"The victim has been admitted to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. We are making efforts to identify the accused. A formal complaint with the police has not been lodged," the SHO of Angar police station said.

