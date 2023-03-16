Woman from Rajasthan arrested for child-lifting in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 16 (IANS) A woman from Rajasthan was arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district for child-lifting.

Police said that a woman identified as Chidi Devi, wife of Khana Ram of Dhannasar, Rajasthan was arrested after she picked up a 4-year old child from Dalwash village in Khag area of Budgam district.

"After some local women became suspicious, they raised hue and cry. The accused was hiding the child under her scarf. The child was recovered from her possession.

"The accused has been booked for the crime and the child restored to parents after completion of legal formalities", police said.

