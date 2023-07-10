Woman medical officer commits suicide in East Delhi hotel

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) A 28-year-old woman medical officer was found hanging in a room at Holiday Inn hotel in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, an official said on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Ashna Beema Seethy, a resident of Jangpura, Pant Nagar and she was working at CGHS Dispensary in Jangpura as a medical officer.

According to police, on July 8 around 3:30 p.m, information regarding the hanging of a woman in a room at hotel Holiday Inn was received at Mayur Vihar police station following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Seethy had checked in the hotel on July 7 for one-day stay. However, the next day, she got her stay extended for another day.

“At about 02:50 p.m, when the hotel staff followed up with her for the payment of the extended stay, there was no response from the room. They thenentered the room using the master key and found her hanging from the water sprinkler in the room with the help of a white dupatta,” said a senior police official.

Initial probe revealed that she was in a relationship with a person and the parents were objecting to it.

“The deceased was apparently not happy with this situation. She came from her residence on July 7 without informing the family. The family had also lodged a missing report at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station,” said the official.

“No suicide note was found. Statements of the father and brother of the deceased were recorded and the body was shifted to LBS Hospital for post-mortem. No foul play has been found in the inquiry conducted so far,” the official added.

