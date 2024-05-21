Woman mauled to death in London home by her registered XL bullies

London, May 21 (IANS/DPA) A woman in her fifties has been mauled to death by her two registered XL bully dogs.

Armed police officers were among those who attended the woman's home in Cornwall Close, Hornchurch, east London, at just after 1 pm (1200 GMT) on Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two registered dogs were safely seized, having been contained inside a room.

London Ambulance Service sent crews, an incident response officer and a helicopter to the house.

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

The UK government's move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.