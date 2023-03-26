Woman drug peddler held in Delhi

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) A woman drug peddler who was also involved in a number of criminal cases has been arrested here, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harender Kumar Singh said the arrested individual was identified as Rinki a.k.a Rakhi.

The official said: "Heroin (52 gm) was recovered from her possession, and later, 306.40 grams more heroin was recovered from her residence."

Singh said ACP Arun Kumar Chaudhary and Inspector Sushil got a tip off that Rinki, who was involved in drug peddling cases, was still active in the area and a team was formed to look into the matter.

"It was learnt that she had been operating from her house. When the police team went to her house, a minor boy was found there. He was holding a white cloth bag which was later checked by the team. A small poly bag containing 20 knotted polythene pouches of heroin and three other small poly pouches were found inside the bag. The substance in these poly pouches was checked with a Field Testing Kit and found to be heroin," the police officer said.

A case under sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act has been registered in this connection.

The minor boy told that Rinki -- who is his aunt, was selling the drugs. Later, the woman was held from Nihal Vihar.

"Rinki is a 'bad character' at Mangol Puri police station and she was previously involved in 10 criminal cases, including six cases of the Delhi Excise Act and four cases of the NDPS Act," the DCP said.

