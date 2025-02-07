Winning ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award will be inspiration for youth: Omarzai

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) After becoming the first Afghanistan player to win the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award, seam-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai said he hopes the honour bestowed on him will serve as an inspiration for youngsters back home.

In 2024, Omarzai was Afghanistan’s second-highest ODI run scorer with 417 runs behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz, coming at an average of 52.12. He was also the second-highest wicket taker for Afghanistan in the 50-over format after AM Ghazanfar, by picking 17 wickets in 14 games at an average of 20.47.

“It is a matter of great happiness for me to become the first Afghan player to win the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award. This will also be an inspiration for our youth and for the future generation. I will try to play better in the future. There is still a lot to achieve,” Omarzai was quoted as saying by the ICC on Friday.

He also lauded Rashid Khan for becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket. "It is a matter of great happiness that a player emerges from Afghanistan, who creates a world record. We hope that Rashid takes so many wickets that no one can break his record."

Afghanistan are preparing for their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy campaign, and Omarzai feels the collective team effort and having faith in their skills will be key. Afghanistan are in Group B alongside Australia, England and South Africa.

“Afghanistan has a very good team, and the young players are doing well. Our goal is that we have to go and play and win. Whichever team we play against, we just play to win. We have full faith in our skills and support each other, and that is why we have been very successful for the last two years.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.