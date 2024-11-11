Will not tolerate insult against Bhagat Singh, says AAP Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Monday expressed concern over disapproval of a proposal to name a square in Lahore in Pakistan after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang told the media here that the decision of the Punjab government of Pakistan is highly condemnable. “We will not tolerate the insult to Bhagat Singh. The Indian government should intervene in this matter and demand an explanation from Pakistan.”

He said AAP would oppose any insult to Bhagat Singh anywhere in the world. “We follow the ideologies of Bhagat Singh and Dr B.R. Ambedkar and their thoughts are our fundamental principles.”

Kang said the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab have made a historic decision to display portraits of Bhagat Singh and Bhimrao Ambedkar in all government offices. “Today, their portraits are displayed in every government office in Delhi and Punjab.”

He said Pakistan should remember that when Bhagat Singh was hanged, the country was not yet partitioned. At that time, the issue was not whether Bhagat Singh belonged to India or Pakistan. The issue was only about gaining freedom from the British, who had ruled India for 200 years.

Kang explained that when Bhagat Singh threw a bomb in the assembly, his intention was not to harm anyone but to awaken the sleeping British government, which was oppressing and enslaving our people.

In his prison diary, he wrote, “The foreign powers that are ruling here must leave because we can manage our own country. The blueprint of how the country’s social, political, and economic structure should be is also found in his diary.”

“He remains an inspiration for millions of young people in the country. He rose above caste and religion, talking about the welfare of society and the nation. Pakistan should respect him. We strongly condemn the remarks made by the Punjab government of Pakistan,” he added.

