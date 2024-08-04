Will introduce electric cars soon towards Viksit Bharat goal: Maruti Suzuki India

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday said as India develops faster and aspires to become "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, the company will introduce electric cars in the next few months towards a sustainable mobility future.

R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, said that the company has not only helped grow and prosper its stakeholders, but indirectly, it has also created millions of jobs and benefited numerous sections of society.

"The company will continue to partner with India in its 'Viksit Bharat' journey following its proven approach," he said while launching its annual integrated report for FY24.

On reducing carbon emissions and the dependence on imported fuel, he said that considering India’s economic and social environment and the availability of resources, the best strategy would be to offer customers cars with different technologies and at different price levels.

"We will be introducing electric cars in the next few months. While electric car use increases, customers should be encouraged to buy cars using strong hybrid technology, or CNG or ethanol and biogas. Pure petrol and diesel car use should be minimised," Bhargava noted.

Hybrid cars improve fuel efficiency by about 35 per cent to 45 per cent and help reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

India has a very large potential for developing biogas from agricultural, animal and human waste. The company has started work on a trial basis to produce biogas.

"We look forward to government policies that would result in rapid development of this fuel," said Bhargava.

According to Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, they are proud of creating employment opportunities, enhancing the quality of life for many and contributing to nation-building.

"Many of our business practices align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and with many of the government of India’s programmes, such as Make in India, Skill India, Startup India, and PM Gati Shakti," said Takeuchi.

