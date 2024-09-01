Will ensure social security for gig and platform workers: Dr Mandaviya

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Union government is committed to provide social security benefits for gig and platform workers, said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, on Sunday.

Chairing a review meeting in the national capital, Mandaviya highlighted that the government is actively exploring various avenues to ensure these workers are covered under social security schemes.

"Our government is fully committed to the well-being of gig and platform workers, who form a crucial part of our workforce," the Minister said.

He informed that the government is “working on a comprehensive strategy to provide them with the social security” benefits.

The social security measures will be implemented by registering workers on the eShram Portal by the aggregators -- companies that employ gig and platform workers.

The Minister emphasised that aggregators “will be asked to take the lead” in registering their workers on the portal.

"An online window will be made available for aggregators to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process," Mandaviya said.

For the first time, gig and platform workers in India will be defined by the Code on Social Security.

"This is a significant step towards acknowledging and formalising the roles of gig and platform workers within our economy," he noted.

Mandaviya also reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive growth and the empowerment of all sections of the workforce, including gig and platform workers.

"We are determined to ensure that every worker in India, irrespective of their employment status, is granted the right to social security," Mandaviya affirmed.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is working closely with all stakeholders to develop a robust framework that aligns with the evolving nature of work and provides adequate protection to gig and platform workers.

