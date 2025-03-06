Will accelerate redevelopment of dangerous, old buildings in Mumbai: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday assured the state Assembly that the government will accelerate the redevelopment of dangerous, dilapidated and old buildings in Mumbai.

He said that a meeting will soon be held with public representatives to remove obstacles and thereby give push to the redevelopment of such buildings.

Shinde in his reply to a calling attention motion moved by Amin Patel, Vijay Wadettiwar and others said that “if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or the competent authority declares a building dangerous, then the building owner is first given an opportunity to redevelop it. If the owner does not submit a proposal within 6 months, then this opportunity is given to the cooperative housing society of the occupants or tenants. If they also do not submit a proposal within 6 months, then there is a provision for land acquisition and redevelopment through the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board".

The Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board has issued notices to 854 building owners. Out of these, buildings of 67 owners have submitted redevelopment proposals, out of which 30 owners have been granted No Objection Certificate (NOC).

"The state government is bringing a new housing policy, which will ensure that affordable houses are available to common citizens. The government will bring back Mumbaikars who have moved out of the metropolis due to the stalled redevelopment. The government is committed to speed up the stalled housing projects in Mumbai and provide housing to the common citizens," he said.

Several legislators including Atul Bhatkhalkar and Yogesh Sagar (BJP) brought to the Deputy CM's notice that the redevelopment is old and dilapidated buildings from Mumbai suburbs is not taking off due to procedural issues. They demanded that the government should address these issues to put the redevelopment on fast track.

Eknath Shinde assured that the government will initiate necessary steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, he also told the Assembly that the water problem of Thane city and the adjoining areas including Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva from the municipal corporation limit would be looked into as well.

In his reply to a calling attention motion moved by NCP-SP legislator Jitendra Awhad, he assured the Assembly that funds would not be a problem in addressing the water shortage in Thane and the adjoining areas.

Shinde also said that Thane Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation will provide 130.50 million liters of water per day to Mumbra, Kausa and Kalwa areas.

Six water tanks are being constructed in this area to ensure full pressure of water supply.

Out of these, two water tanks have been commissioned and the work of laying distribution water pipes to make the remaining four water tanks operational is in progress.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.