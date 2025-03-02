Why Vineet Kumar Singh calls Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat a symbol of dreams for millions?

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has described Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, as a powerful symbol of dreams for millions of people around the world.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor expressed his admiration for the way SRK’s mansion represents hope, success, and perseverance. Vineet said for many, Mannat isn’t just a lavish home but a tangible reminder of the possibility of achieving greatness, no matter where one starts. Vineet highlighted that the house stands as a testament to Shah Rukh Khan's extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global superstar.

He emphasized how Mannat embodies the aspirations of countless individuals who dream of making it big in the film industry, seeing the house as an enduring symbol of how hard work and determination can turn dreams into reality. Sharing his thoughts on nepotism, the 'Chhava' actor shared, “I don’t see nepotism in an extreme way. In my personal life, I have observed this trend across professions. In Banaras, where I come from, I have seen many doctors’ children becoming doctors, engineers’ children pursuing engineering, and businessmen’s children taking over their family businesses. Parents naturally want to pass on their knowledge and resources to their children.”

Vineet added, “The same happens in the film industry. If a star’s child enters films, it’s not their fault. Parents always strive to give the best to their children, whether it’s education, career opportunities, or guidance. However, real talent finds its way. An underdog who rises from nowhere to achieve something great gives hope to many others. That’s why Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, is not just a home—it is a symbol of dreams and determination for countless people.”

The actor is currently riding high on the success of his recent releases, "Superboys of Malegaon" and "Chhava." Speaking about the overwhelming response, Vineet shared, “Honestly, I have never experienced anything quite like this in my life. It feels surreal. Sometimes, I even find myself questioning whether this is truly happening. Everywhere I go, I can sense that people have seen and appreciated my work. That brings me immense happiness. Right now, with back-to-back promotions, Superboys of Malegaon has been released just two weeks after Chhava. Once I get some time to reflect, I will truly absorb everything. But at this moment, I am incredibly happy.”

