Why Twinkle Khanna calls Kajol ‘too much’ in a sassy promo for their talk show

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Twinkle Khanna and Kajol have joined forces for an exciting new talk show, and the makers have just released a fun and sassy promo that hints at their lively chemistry and candid conversations.

Taking to Instagram, the makers released the new promo, captioned: “When wit and sass react, the result is Two Much. #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.” The promo opens with Kajol asking, “Tired of the same old scripted talk shows?” To this, Twinkle adds, “Bored of dull and lifeless chat shows?” The video showcases them in bold and sassy avatars, offering a glimpse of the fun and fearless vibe of the show.

The promo concludes with the ‘Dilwale’ actress shouting, “Cut, cut, cut! Why are we hand-selling this ‘too much’?” To this, Mrs. Funnybones replies, “That’s the show—Too Much!” Kajol then corrects her, saying, “It’s not ‘too much,’ it’s Two Much.” The ‘Mela actress’ responds with a laugh, “No, you are too much!”

“Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle” premieres on September 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The new episode will drop every Thursday.

Talking about the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India shared, “A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief.”

“Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humor and candor shine through every conversation, that promises to keep audiences completely immersed,” he added.

The upcoming show Kajol and Twinkle Khanna together as co-hosts for the first time. The show’s debut season promises an exciting lineup of star-studded guests.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, Kajol was most recently seen in “Sarzameen,” an action thriller written and directed by Kayoze Irani.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.