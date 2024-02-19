'Why should I meet PM, HM during night', Farooq Abdullah dismisses Ghulam Nabi Azad's claim

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah on Monday lashed out at Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior leader and President of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), accusing the later of distortion and lies.

Reacting to Azad’s interview in which he said that Farooq and his son, Omar had tried to forge an alliance with the BJP in 2014 and that the father and son sought meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Union Home Minister Amit Shah secretly, Farooq said, “I have always respected Azad Sahib and I am very sorry to see him making such statements.

“If I have to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, I will meet them during the day. Why should I meet them during the night?

“Azad must remember that it was the NC that sent him to the Rajya Sabha. When he got the Rajya Sabha seat again, Mrs Gandhi had told Omar that this seat is reserved for Farooq Abdullah.

“I was ill in London. I told Omar to tell Mrs Gandhi that I cannot accept the seat and it must be given to Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“Azad Sahib must come clean on this and tell the people as to who is his agent sitting in the house of the Prime Minister and the home minister. And why is that agent giving him this wrong information”.

