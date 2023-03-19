Why is BJP running away from corruption charges against friends? Sanjay Singh (IANS Interview)



During the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, Singh put forward a suspension of business notice against the issue of corruption against the Adani Group and also reiterated his demand for conducting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the matter. Due to the allegations of corruption against the Adani group, the AAP leader also accused the industrialist of causing a massive loss to the country's economy.

In an interview with IANS, Singh reacted to the House logjam witnessed in the last few days of the Parliament Session, and said that he will continue to raise his demand for a JPC probe into the Adani matter. The senior AAP leader said that will not only raise this demand in the House but also before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

IANS: The AAP MPs actively participated in the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament against the Central government. This was the first time that the AAP was seen protesting together with the Congress.

Sanjay Singh: When there is so much corruption in the country, then all parties will have to unite and raise the issue. The AAP shared the stage protesting with the Congress but this is not the first time such a thing has happened. The AAP also sided with the Congress on the issue of farmers, Pegasus, inflation, unemployment and many other issues on which all the opposition parties have remained united. I have been continuously demanding a JPC probe on the issue of corruption by the Adani Group in the House. The Congress is also making the same demand as the AAP.

IANS: In the second phase of the Budget Session, only uproar and protests were seen in the House. When all opposition parties came together to submit a memorandum to the ED, they were stopped. What is the next course of action?

Sanjay Singh: Of course, we (opposition party leaders) were stopped at the Vijay Chowk in the national capital and were not given a chance to speak inside the House. The Central government did not answer the questions raised by the opposition parties in the House. But I will put forth my questions before the ED, CBI, CAG. I have sought an appointment with all these central probe agencies and I will put forth questions on the issue of corruption by the Adani Group before them.

IANS: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and many other AAP leaders have been accused of corruption. Now BJP is also raising questions over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. What are your views on behalf of AAP?

Sanjay Singh: The AAP has always been saying that such allegations are constantly levelled against Manish Sisodia and other ministers and leaders of my party, which cannot be proved. We have stood firm in our stand. We will also clear our party's stand over the issue of Kejriwal. I want to know why BJP does not want to investigate the issue of corruption levelled against its leaders?

Earlier, Sanjay Singh had said about Manish Sisodia that "CBI arrests Manish Sisodia, when the court was about to give bail to Manish, then ED, which has been sleeping for last 10 months, wakes up and takes him into a 7-day remand and now has again asked for another 7-day remand. PM Modi doesn't behave like this even with terrorists, as he is doing with Manish.

