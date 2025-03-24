Who is Shahid Kapoor's new weekend saheli?

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media to reveal his “new weekend saheli.”

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Jab We Met' actor posted his photo posing alongside Noor Wadhwani and Priya Tulshan. Alongside the image, Shahid wrote, “@Noorwadhwani @ priyatulshan thanks for making me your Saheli for the week,” followed by red heart emojis. The actor, clad in a blue outfit, is seen striking a pose with his hands placed on Noor and Priya’s shoulders.

Shahid also posted a candid click of him sitting in the car. Yesterday, the 'Deva' actor shared a collection of pictures from a fun-filled pool day with his wife, Mira Rajput, and their son, Zain. His brother, Ishaan Khatter, also joined the family for the day of relaxation and joy. The series of photos captures the four of them making the most of their time together. The final image added a playful twist—a coffee cup with Shahid's photo artfully printed on the foam.

“Memories are nothing without the ones we love in em (sic). Being in the moment and taking all the happiness it has to offer. Life,” Shahid captioned the post.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was most recently seen in “Deva,” directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni.

The 'Shandaar' actor will next be seen in a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial co-starring Triptii Dimri. Speaking on the sidelines of IIFA 2025’s green carpet, Shahid shared an interesting detail about the untitled project, saying the film is currently under production and it will be released by the end of 2025.

The actor also shared his thoughts on IIFA's recognition of digital content. He told the media, “It’s a very good thing that IIFA has started to recognize and honour digital content. Digital media has so many good artists making good stories with a message. In the past few years, digital content has seen a meteoric rise. I also did a series called ‘Farzi’ on OTT 2-3 years ago. I did the series because I love digital content, and I thought people would like to see me in a series that has good content.”

