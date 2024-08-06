Who is Rupali Ganguly's 'nap buddy' on the sets of 'Anupamaa'?

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly, who stars as the titular character in 'Anupamaa', has revealed her "nap buddy" on the sets of the show, and it is her furry friend.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali, who has three million followers, shared a video on her Stories section offering a glimpse of her vanity room.

The snippet shows Rupali in a saree, sleeping next to a dog she cares for on the ‘Anupamaa’ set.

In another video, Rupali is seen carrying the dog on her lap, captioned “Meri godh wala bachcha (My lap baby)."

‘Anupamaa', which is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee', also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, the show airs on Star Plus.

On the personal front, Rupali is the daughter of the late director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly and is married to businessman Ashwin K. Verma. The couple has a son.

Rupali made her acting debut at the age of seven with her father's film ‘Saaheb’ in 1985 and began her television career in 2000 with ‘Sukanya'.

The actress gained fame for her role as Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ and has appeared in various TV shows including ‘Suraag - The Clue’, ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’, ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai’, ‘Ek Packet Umeed’, ‘Aapki Antara’, ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’.

Rupali also participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 1'.

