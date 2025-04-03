White-collar gig jobs surge 17 pc in FY25 as India embraces flexible work

Bengaluru, April 3 (IANS) India’s job market is undergoing a significant transformation, with white-collar gig jobs witnessing a 17 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) in FY25, a new report said on Thursday.

Currently, over 6.8 million professionals in India are part of the white-collar gig workforce, with a majority (66 per cent) working through company-led models, including corporates, MNCs and startups, according to a report by Foundit.

The remaining 34 per cent are placed through consultants, staffing firms or freelance platforms.

The gig economy has expanded across multiple industries, with IT software and services remaining the dominant sector, contributing 32 per cent of gig hires in March.

However, its share has declined from 46 per cent in the previous year, reflecting changing industry priorities.

The education/ed-tech sector has gained traction, increasing its share to 14 per cent from 8 per cent a year ago, the report said.

Recruitment and staffing also saw growth, now accounting for 12 per cent of gig jobs. White-collar gig roles are becoming more specialised, with the IT consultants and coders making up 30 per cent of the workforce.

The demand for data analysts and data scientists has nearly doubled, now comprising 15 per cent of gig jobs.

Major cities continue to lead in gig hiring, with Delhi-NCR accounting for 26 per cent of the total jobs, followed by Mumbai (18 per cent) and Bengaluru (12 per cent).

While metro cities remain key employment hubs, remote work opportunities have increased to 6 per cent which reflects a broader distribution of flexible work roles.

Smaller cities such as Coimbatore (44 per cent growth), Pune (38 per cent), and Baroda (37 per cent) are emerging as strong job markets, showing a higher year-on-year hiring momentum compared to some metro cities.

“The gig economy has transformed from a niche trend into a core driver of India's workforce evolution," said V Suresh, CEO, Foundit.

He added that as organisations increasingly integrate gig talent into their workforce strategies, success will hinge on specialised expertise and the ability to navigate dynamic market shifts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.