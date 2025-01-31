When will we start raising children who know kindness, not cruelty, asks actress Anumol

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) Expressing pain and anger over a recent incident in which a teenage student in Kerala committed suicide after being ragged and bullied at school, actress Anumol has asked society when it will start raising children, who know kindness and not cruelty.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Anumol posted an image that read, “I can't believe this... I don't want to. Sorry, mone(son)... we failed you. We should have held you closer, made made you feel safe, reminded you that you were enough-just as you were. But we couldn't. And now, we've lost you forever.”

She further asked, “What kind of world are we building, where a child carries so much pain that he sees no other way out? Where words meant to wound become heavier than life itself? This isn't just another news story. This is a life lost to cruelty, to silence, to a society that still refuses to see the damage it causes.”

Addressing all those reading her post, she further said, “If you are reading this—if you have ever felt like you don't belong, like the world is too cruel, like no one understands -- you are not alone. You are loved. You are enough. Please hold on. Please reach out.”

She then posed questions to society in general. She asked, “And to the rest of us-when will we learn? When will we stop looking away? When will we start raising children who know kindness, not cruelty?”

The actress concluded, saying, “Rest easy, mone. I just wish we had done better.”

Rajna M P, the mother of the 15-year-old victim Mihir, said in a post on social media that her child took the extreme step by jumping off the 26th floor of his apartment after being brutally ragged and bullied in school and on the school bus.

