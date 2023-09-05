When sprinter Dutee Chand gifted her winning shoes to Amitabh

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan made a sweet revelation that sprinter Dutee Chand had gifted her winning shoes to him.

At the 2019 Summer Universiade in Napoli, Chand won gold in the 100m race, becoming the first Indian woman sprinter to win gold at the Universiade. She had finished the sprint in 11.32 seconds.

In the episode 16th of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, Dr Apoorva Malhotra from Pathankot, Punjab, made her way to the hot seat.

For the ‘Super Sandook’ section, in which 10 questions are asked in a rapid fire manner in 90 seconds, the contestant was asked: Dutee Chand represents India in which sport? The options given were- Athletics, Shooting, Cricket, and Tennis.

The contestant was not able to give the correct answer for this. However, she gave eight correct answers, and won Rs 80,000.

Recalling his meeting with Dutee Chand, host of the show Amitabh said: “I met her once, the shoes that she wore when she ran and won the medal, I received those shoes as a gift.”

The 80-year-old actor further added jokingly: “That's why I make a running entry on the set of ‘KBC’."

Dutee Chand is the current national champion in the women's 100 metres event. She is the first Indian to win a gold medal in 100m race in a global competition.

Chand is also the third Indian woman to ever qualify for the Women's 100 metres event at the Summer Olympic Games.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

