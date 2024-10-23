When Sanjay Dutt said “I only care for Richa”

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt’s first marriage to Richa Sharma has been a topic of significant public interest. The couple tied the knot in 1987, but reports of trouble in their marriage frequently made headlines.

Richa, a prominent actress of the 80s, shared her perspective on balancing love and career in a throwback interview. Revealing her strong, independent nature, she stated that no matter how much she loved a man, she would never sacrifice her career for him.

Richa remarked, “No way. I’ll never give up my career for a man, no matter how much I love him, because the fear deep down is that he can always leave you. Simply being a housewife can dull your senses. Therefore, a career is very important for a woman, but not just any career".

In an old interview, Sanjay had expressed the special place Richa held in his heart, saying, “Richa is the only one I care for". Reports indicate that Sanjay and Sharma's love story began in the late 1980s when they crossed paths during the height of the actor’s career. Their relationship blossomed quickly, leading to a marriage that was characterised by both love and challenges.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Trishala Dutt, in 1988, but their happiness was marred by tragedy when Richa was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1997. Richa Sharma passed away on December 10, 1996, at her parents' home in New York. After parting ways with Richa, Sanjay Dutt married Rhea Pillai in 1998. However, the couple separated in 2005. Later, Maanyata Dutt, who is 19 years younger than Dutt, entered the actor's life, and they wed in a simple ceremony in Goa in 2008. In 2010, the couple welcomed twins Shahraan and Iqra.

