When Salman asked Sooraj Barjatya to change his role in 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has reminisced about the shoot of the family drama 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', and revealed how the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan insisted him to change his role.

In a throwback video that has gone viral on social media, we can hear Sooraj saying, "Salman bhai ka role bahut hi subtle tha.. aur kayi baar salman mujhe bolte the ki Saif ka role to mera style hai mujhe ye kyun de rahe ho..."

"Mujhe yaad hai kayi audience disappoint bhi hue the ki Salman was top star. Mujhe bht khushi hui jab Salim (Salman's father) sahab aaye or unhone picture dekhi and he said ki Salman has got the best role," he added.

The 1999 movie 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' was written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya under the production and distribution of Rajshri Productions. The film stars an ensemble cast with Salman as Prem, Saif Ali Khan as Vinod, Karisma Kapoor as Sapna, Tabu as Sadhna, Sonali Bendre as Preeti, Mohnish Bahl as Vivek, alongside Neelam, Mahesh Thakur, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old filmmaker is known for his movies like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon', 'Vivah', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

He recently directed the adventure drama 'Uunchai', written by Abhishek Dixit on the basis of an original story by Sunil Gandhi, and produced jointly by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

Salman was last seen in the action thriller 'Tiger 3' directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

He next has 'Sikandar' in the pipeline.

