When Mallika Sherawat was harassed by a Bollywood hero knocking her door at midnight

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, had once shared a harrowing incident when she was harassed by a male co-star.

A video of the actress, which has gone viral on the Internet, shows her recollecting the time when she filmed for a “big movie” in Dubai along with a “big starcast”.

In the video, Mallika said, “Let me tell you an instance, I was shooting for a big film in Dubai, it was a multi-starrer film. It's a super hit film, people like it a lot, I have done a comedy role in it”.

Everything was fine till here. However, what she spoke of next, paints a very uncomfortable, rather a dark picture of what goes around in the blingy corridors of tinsel town.

She further mentioned, “The hero of that film used to knock on my door at 12:00 am. By knocking, I thought he was going to break the door. Because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like, no, it's not going to happen. After that, that hero never worked with me”.

However, the actress refrained from taking any names. As soon as the clip went viral, people on social platforms started speculating who she could be talking about. Some people in the comments section of Reddit deduced that the big budget film could be the 2007 superhit ‘Welcome’ as it was shot in Dubai, featured a huge starcast, and sees Mallika portraying a comedy role.

Meanwhile, Mallika’s upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ marks her second Hindi film after 2 years. She was earlier seen in the Rajat Kapoor directorial ‘RK/RKay’. ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ also stars Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao both of whom are riding high on their recent box-office successes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.