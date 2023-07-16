When Maharashtra meets Gujarat: ‘Same, same but different’

Ahmedabad, July 15 (IANS) Maharashtra and Gujarat, two worlds collided in that jam-packed auditorium in Ahmedabad. The stage came alive with the theatrical performance titled ‘Same, Same but Different’ on Friday night.

The stars of the show were Bollywood singer Jahnvi Shrimakar and actor Kailash Waghmare. They took us on a journey, sharing their personal histories through traditional songs that resonated deep within.

As Jahnvi sang the soul-stirring “Gham Re Gham Ghanti,” a traditional Gujarati song sung by women while grinding wheat, it took me back to my childhood. Memories of my grandma's voice singing that very tune came flooding back. And I wasn't the only one swept away. The entire Gujarati audience felt a sense of nostalgia, transported to simpler times by the organic performances of these actors.

Remembering a time when Maharashtra and Gujarat were united, we got a glimpse of those days through this play. Marathi and Gujarati songs blended seamlessly, with actors speaking in both languages. It was a beautiful amalgamation that touched the hearts of the audience.

Beyond the music, the play subtly addressed casteism in India. They sang “Na Barchhi, Na Bhaala,” a Marathi song from the Bhim Geet tradition, urging the audience to reject the injustices of caste and embrace the principles of BR Ambedkar. The play seamlessly intertwined art, music, stories, and politics, creating a powerful impact.

Directed by Sapan Saran and performed by the Mumbai-based theatre company Tamaasha, this play aimed to make music an integral part of the narrative. Saran said: “We wanted music to be an integral part of the play. I sat with both the performers so many times to bring their original stories to this stage.”

As the play concluded, Jahnvi sang “Ghor Andhari Rey,” a traditional song sung during Navratri festival, inviting all devotees to join in the garba dance at Pavagadh, where Mahakali descended. The actor's impromptu garba dance on stage ignited a desire in the Gujarati audience to join in the celebration.

This play wasn’t like a fancy risotto; it was more like a homemade roti, made with love and care. It portrayed the essence of love and life, emphasizing connections that endure beyond fleeting encounters. It left us with laughter and plenty of food for thought. It was a much-needed break for a city immersed in the world of entrepreneurship throughout the day.

