When Kristen Wiig chipped her tooth at an after-party

Hollywood actress Kristen Wiig recently reminisced about an incident that left her with a chipped tooth, which involved alcohol.

On a recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Kristen shared a story about a night when she was intoxicated.

The actress told the show host Jimmy Fallon: “I chipped my tooth that night,” to which he responded, “Classic move.”

Kristen continued, “I really partied, guys.”

Jimmy then asked her, “How did you chip your tooth?”

Kristen explained, “Well, I was drinking a beer. Yeah, and I had the bottle, and someone elbowed the bottle.” She then made a face to show her discomfort.

“But I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Oh well’. I woke up the next day, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, something is sharp in my mouth'."

Kristen has been active in films for over two decades, debuting with ‘Melvin Goes to Dinner’, in which she played an extra character.

The actress has also voiced characters in animated films such as ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ and the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise film, ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’.

Her career took a major turn in 2011 with the release of ‘Bridesmaids’, which she co-wrote with Annie Mumolo.

The film received critical acclaim and grossed $167 million in North America and $280 million worldwide.

Kristen was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009. In 2019, she became engaged to actor Avi Rothman after three years of dating. They welcomed twins via surrogacy in January 2020 and confirmed their marriage in February 2021.

