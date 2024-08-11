When 'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc had an unbelievable experience with cavemen in Morocco

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Matt LeBlanc, who is known for his role of Joey Tribbiani in the popular sitcom 'Friends', once shared his experience of visiting Morocco.

A clip shared by Stephen Colbert from his show presents Matt LeBlanc talking about the time when he met a few cavemen in Morocco.

The actor told Stephen Colbert, "If they have electricity, they are watching friends, it seems like. We were shooting 'Top Gear' in The Atlas Mountain in the remote part of Morocco. People there live in actual caves, and you see an extension chord going into the cave, and you could hear, 'I'll be there for you' (the theme song of 'Friends') coming out of this cave."

He further mentioned, "We were on the side of the road, and these tribespeople were coming in. There was one guy, he goes, How you doin'. I wasn't sure if he was asking me if how I was doing or quoting the thing from the show. I was like, 'I'm good.' And he started mimicking my character from the show."

'Friends', which premiered in 1994, is one of the most iconic sitcoms. It tells the story of a group of six friends and how they navigate life. It also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The show is remembered for its writing, the character arcs, and its raw humour which sometimes ventured into racy humour.

The show went off air in 2004, and has gained a cult status over the years. Last year, Matthew Perry, who essayed the role of Chandler Bing in the show, passed away due to accidental drowning.

In 2021, a documentary 'Friends: The Reunion' was also released on OTT where the cast of the show reunited and reminisced about their time filming it and the bond they formed over the years.

