WhatsApp rolling out new updates for 'communities' on iOS, Android

San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) To make it more user-friendly, Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out new updates to the community feature by introducing some changes to the interface of the "announcement group" for users on iOS and Android.

According to WABetaInfo, the company has renamed the announcement group to "Home" on WhatsApp beta for Android, and its new name is "Updates" on WhatsApp beta for iOS.

The community feature on WhatsApp allows users to create and join groups of people who share similar interests or hobbies.

The report said that this renaming decision may have been made because the announcement group is typically a read-only conversation to which only community admins have access, and it may not fit the traditional definition of a group.

WhatsApp also moved the community icon from the bottom bar to the chat header in order to improve the user interface and maintain consistency with other chats.

In addition, the latest WhatsApp Communities update for iOS and Android provides community admins with a more bug-free experience when posting messages to their community.

The new WhatsApp Communities update is now available to some users who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, and it will be available to even more people in the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta.

The tweaked chat attachment menu is more clearer and offers a better user-friendly experience.

