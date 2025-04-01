WhatsApp bans 9.7 million accounts in India in February for rule violations

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) WhatsApp on Tuesday said that it has banned over 9.7 million accounts in India during February 2025, citing violations of its Terms of Service.

According to its latest monthly safety report, a significant portion of these bans, over 1.4 million accounts, were proactively removed by WhatsApp before any user complaints were even made.

The company, which has more than 500 million users in India, explained that the bans were the result of its ongoing investment in AI-driven moderation and advanced reporting tools.

"Over the years, WhatsApp has consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform," a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.

WhatsApp takes these actions to combat abusive behavior on the platform and ensure a safer environment for users.

"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, our latest published report outlines user complaints received, actions taken, and WhatsApp’s proactive approach to preventing abuse, including accounts that were proactively banned, before any reports from users," the spokesperson added.

According to the report, while many bans result from user complaints, WhatsApp also uses automated detection systems to identify suspicious activities.

Common reasons for account bans include spamming, automation through bots or third-party apps, and adding users to groups without their consent.

Another reason for banning accounts is unsolicited messaging, which involves messaging people using data obtained from unauthorised sources, especially after being asked to stop.

Forwarding fake news or misinformation and misusing broadcast lists can also lead to account suspension.

WhatsApp encourages users to be responsible when using the platform. It suggests that users always ask for consent before adding someone to a group, respect requests to stop messaging, avoid forwarding unverified content, and use broadcast lists sparingly.

The company reminds users that harassment, defamation, and sharing false information are against WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

If users feel their account was banned by mistake, WhatsApp offers an appeal process. Users can file an appeal directly through the app by entering a 6-digit code sent via SMS.

“Once the request is submitted, WhatsApp will review the case and provide a response,” the company said.

