West Bengal man held for murder of Thane woman

Thane, Sep 21 (IANS) The Thane police has arrested a man from West Bengal for the alleged murder of his live-in partner at Bhiwandi town last Friday, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Shabhir D. Sheikh of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, was booked for allegedly killing his live-in partner identified as Madhu Prajapati, 35, a week ago.

The matter came to light after the victim’s decomposed body with multiple wounds was recovered from her home in Ganesh Nagar, said police official Yogesh Koli of Kongaon Police Station, where the case is registered and being probed.

The police formed a probe team which tracked down Sheikh using tech-intel to his hideout in Uttar Dinajpur on Wednesday, nabbed and brought him to Bhiwandi this morning. He was produced before a local court for remand, and further investigations into the motive of the murder – suspected to be suspicions of infidelity as per preliminary indications – and the possible involvement of any other persons, are underway, said Koli.

