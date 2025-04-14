West Bengal CM Mamata hails Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ ‘remarkable’ ISL triumph

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter addressed to Debashish Dutta, the general secretary of Mohun Bagan Super Giants, congratulating the Kolkata-based club for completing the ISL double.

In a thrilling showdown at their home ground, Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched their second Indian Super League (ISL) Cup by defeating Bengaluru FC 2-1 on Saturday.

This victory marks a significant milestone for the club, making them just the second team in ISL history to win both the League Shield and the ISL Cup in the same season, following in the footsteps of Mumbai City FC in the 2020-21 campaign.

“After already having won the ISL League Shield, Mohun Bagan Club has now lifted the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup. This is indeed a remarkable achievement at the national level and many congratulations to the entire team and management for this grand success," Mamata wrote in a letter shared by MBSG on X.

“It is a moment of immense pride for all of us, as a club from Bengal has once again demonstrated excellence on the national stage of Indian football.

“Our Government has always strived to promote sports and develop related infrastructure and also nurture talents across disciplines. This success is a testament to our commitment, and it also underlines the passion of the players and the unwavering support of the die-hard Mohun Bagan fans.

“I convey my heartfelt congratulations to the players, support staff, members, management and the supporters of Mohun Bagan club, and also to the countless football lovers of Bengal at this hour of glory and wish the century-old institution continued success in the years to come,” it added.

The match began with Bengaluru FC asserting dominance, particularly in the first half, where they controlled the majority of possession. Their sustained pressure paid off shortly after the break when Mohun Bagan centre-back Alberto Rodríguez inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, handing BFC the lead.

However, the tide turned following strategic substitutions from MBSG. The fresh legs and tactical adjustments injected new energy and focus into the team. 23 minutes after conceding, MBSG earned a penalty, which Jason Cummings coolly converted to level the score at 1-1, reigniting their hopes of lifting the ISL Cup.

As the game edged into added time, it was MBSG’s leading goal-scorer Jamie Maclaren, who has been instrumental all season, delivering the decisive moment. With a calm and composed finish under pressure, Maclaren netted the winner, sealing a dramatic 2-1 comeback and etching MBSG’s name further into ISL history.

