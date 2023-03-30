Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) The trailer for Wes Anderson's upcoming comedy 'Asteroid City' has been released. The film is set in the 1950s in a fictional American desert town.

At a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, which is designed to unite students and parents in scholarly competition, chaos ensues as world-changing events take place, reports 'Variety'.

The film's main cast includes Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Hong Chau and Scarlett Johansson. Also featured in the film are Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

'Asteroid City' is the latest on Anderson's long list of credits that include 'Fantastic Mr. Fox', 'Isle of Dogs', 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', 'Moonrise Kingdom', 'The French Dispatch' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums'.

As per 'Variety', Anderson's Netflix-backed 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', based on the Roald Dahl book, is also slated to premiere in 2023.

'Asteroid City' was penned by Anderson and Roman Coppola, who has worked with the director on films including 'The French Dispatch', 'Isle of Dogs', 'The Darjeeling Limited' and 'Moonrise Kingdom'.

Anderson produced the film with longtime collaborators Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales of Indian Paintbrush. John Peet and Octavia Peissel co-produced the film with executive producers Christoph Fisser and Henning Molfenter.

'Asteroid City' is set for a limited theatrical release on June 16 with a wider expansion on June 23. The film is expected to world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

