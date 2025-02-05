Fashion Blogger’s Life Tips Before Succumbing to Cancer: Must Know!

Life is fragile and despite our best efforts to prove this wrong, life finds a way to teach us how nothing matters in the end. The story of a fashion blogger, who unfortunately passed away owing to stomach cancer, shows how all our wealth, and status, can turn upside down in a matter of minutes.

Renowned blogger, Kyrzayda Rodriguez was living life queen-size. A huge success in her profession, Rodriguez didn’t have to look back after making it big in the content space with her ingenuous fashion sense. At the time of her passing, Kyrzayda was survived by an adult daughter and she had nearly half a million followers on Instagram who loved her take on style.

Unlike many celebrities, Kyrzayda decided to be upfront with her followers about her cancer battle. Right from the time she got diagnosed with stomach cancer, she kept her followers informed of her journey and even shared how she was discontinuing her chemotherapy in the end as it was not helping her the way she intended.

In the days leading to her death in 2018, Rodriguez shared 10 poignant lines that portray how safeguarding your health and spending quality time with your loved ones is more important than anything else.

Here is what she wrote:

I have a brand new car parked outside that can’t do anything for me

I have all kinds of designer clothes, shoes, and bags that can’t do anything for me.

I have money in my account that can’t do anything for me

I have a big well-furnished house that can’t do anything for me. I’m living in a twin-sized hospital bed

I can take a plane any day of the week if I like, but that can’t do anything for me.

I used to live in luxurious five-star hotels but now I am moving from one clinic to the other

I used to sign autographs for fans but my cancer records have become my signature off late.

I used to go to stylish salons to take care of my hair but now I don’t have any left.

I can go to any place on my chartered flight but now, I need to take nurses’ help to walk to the gate of the hospital.

I tasted different cuisines but now, two tablets and a few drops of salt water have become my food these days.

She concluded by saying, “Do not let anyone feel bad for the things you don’t have. But the things you have, be happy with those. If you have a roof over your head, who cares what kind of furniture is in it, the most important thing in life is LOVE. Lastly, make sure you enjoy the ones you love.”